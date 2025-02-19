Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 76.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.86% to Rs 369.77 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 76.31% to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.86% to Rs 369.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 429.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.369.77429.2541.4662.0125.55100.4122.1097.8317.1772.47

