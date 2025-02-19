Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 76.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 13.86% to Rs 369.77 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 76.31% to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.86% to Rs 369.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 429.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales369.77429.25 -14 OPM %41.4662.01 -PBDT25.55100.41 -75 PBT22.1097.83 -77 NP17.1772.47 -76

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

