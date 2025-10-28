Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark edges down 0.22%

China benchmark edges down 0.22%

Oct 28 2025
Asian stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors locked in some profits after recent gains.

Amid global trade tensions, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China today signed an upgraded version of their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.22 percent to 3,988.22 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.33 percent to 26,346.14.

Oct 28 2025

