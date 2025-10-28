TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 14051.22 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 41.93% to Rs 795.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 560.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 14051.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11301.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14051.2211301.6815.0214.371543.711146.811223.29887.52795.48560.49

