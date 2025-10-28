Newgen Software sizzles after Q2 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Newgen Software Technologies soared 11.37% to Rs 998.25 after the company reported 16.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.7 crore on 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 400.8 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 13.78% to Rs 105.33 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 102.4 crore , recording the growth of 23.4% compared with Rs 83 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 25.5% in Q2 FY26 as against 23% in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from subscription stood at Rs 126 crore, up 20% YoY. Revenue from the sale of products/license was at Rs 74 crore during the quarter.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.5% to Rs 1,314.63 crore on 6.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,214.49 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Diwakar Nigam, chairman & managing director, Newgen Software Technologies, said Q2 witnessed strong growth of 11% in revenues and addition of 15 new logos across geographies. We witnessed traction in new geographies and large deals breakthrough in mature markets, which is expected to help us in further scaling up in these geographies. Our Subscription revenues also witnessed strong growth of 20% YoY. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software, said, We are deepening our presence in the Banking vertical and working on building customer journeys in private enterprises. In Insurance, beyond customer journeys, we are also moving into Policy Administration System (PAS), which should help with large deal acquisitions and widening our presence in these segments. We are committed to accelerating our AI-first approach in our products and solutions and continuously investing for the same.