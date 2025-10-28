Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Q2 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 906 cr

TVS Motor Q2 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 906 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company reported a 36.74% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 906.09 crore on 29.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,905.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 36.67% year-on-year to Rs 1,226.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The company posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,509 crore, registering a 40% growth for the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1,080 crore in the second quarter of FY25. The operating EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points to 12.7% compared with 11.7% in the quarter ended September 2024.

TVS achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales of 15.07 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025, up 23% from 12.28 lakh units in Q2 FY25. This includes both two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including the international business.

Motorcycle sales grew 20% to 6.73 lakh units in Q2 FY26 as against 5.61 lakh units in Q2 FY25, while scooter sales rose 30% to 6.39 lakh units compared with 4.90 lakh units in the same quarter last year.

Two-wheeler sales in international markets increased 31% to 3.63 lakh units, up from 2.78 lakh units a year ago. Total three-wheeler sales grew 41% to 0.53 lakh units compared with 0.38 lakh units in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the companys electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 7%, achieving its highest-ever quarterly sales of 0.80 lakh units as against 0.75 lakh units in Q2 FY25. However, magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

On half-year basis, the company's standalone net profit dropped 35.86% to Rs 1,684.68 crore on 24.89% increase in revenue to Rs 21,986.43 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The scrip declined 1.92% to Rs 3,569.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Newgen Software sizzles after Q2 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Cabinet approves Terms of Reference of 8th Central Pay Commission

SEBI issues proposal to standardize mutual fund KYC and folio opening norms

EC to begin second phase of voter list revision in 12 states and UTs; final roll on Feb 7

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story