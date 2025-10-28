TVS Motor Q2 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 906 cr

TVS Motor Company reported a 36.74% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 906.09 crore on 29.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,905.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 36.67% year-on-year to Rs 1,226.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The company posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,509 crore, registering a 40% growth for the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1,080 crore in the second quarter of FY25. The operating EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points to 12.7% compared with 11.7% in the quarter ended September 2024.
TVS achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales of 15.07 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025, up 23% from 12.28 lakh units in Q2 FY25. This includes both two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including the international business.
Motorcycle sales grew 20% to 6.73 lakh units in Q2 FY26 as against 5.61 lakh units in Q2 FY25, while scooter sales rose 30% to 6.39 lakh units compared with 4.90 lakh units in the same quarter last year.
Two-wheeler sales in international markets increased 31% to 3.63 lakh units, up from 2.78 lakh units a year ago. Total three-wheeler sales grew 41% to 0.53 lakh units compared with 0.38 lakh units in Q2 FY25.
During the quarter, the companys electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 7%, achieving its highest-ever quarterly sales of 0.80 lakh units as against 0.75 lakh units in Q2 FY25. However, magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term.
On half-year basis, the company's standalone net profit dropped 35.86% to Rs 1,684.68 crore on 24.89% increase in revenue to Rs 21,986.43 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.
The scrip declined 1.92% to Rs 3,569.10 on the BSE.
