Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Skipper announced that its president-business excellence, Jalaj Kumar Malpani has been elevated to the position of chief operating officer (COO), effective from 18th November 2025.

Jalaj Kumar Malpani is a graduate from St Xaviers College, Kolkata. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant.

He has previously worked with Vedanta and Arcelor Mittal. Since his joining he has been actively involved in the affairs of the company in the areas such as human resources (HR), IT & digital transformation, EHS & sustainability, administration and power improvement initiatives etc.

Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers for power transmission & distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of telecom and railway structures. It is also a significant player in polymer pipes & fittings industry.