Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Skipper announced that its president-business excellence, Jalaj Kumar Malpani has been elevated to the position of chief operating officer (COO), effective from 18th November 2025.Jalaj Kumar Malpani is a graduate from St Xaviers College, Kolkata. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant.
He has previously worked with Vedanta and Arcelor Mittal. Since his joining he has been actively involved in the affairs of the company in the areas such as human resources (HR), IT & digital transformation, EHS & sustainability, administration and power improvement initiatives etc.
Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers for power transmission & distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of telecom and railway structures. It is also a significant player in polymer pipes & fittings industry.
In Q1 FY26, standalone net profit jumped 41% year-on-year to Rs 44.7 crore, while revenue grew 15% to Rs 1,253.9 crore, driven by robust execution in its engineering and polymer business segments.
The scrip declined 1.27% to Rs 493.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app