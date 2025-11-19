Nifty November futures trade at premium

Infosys, Hindalco Industries and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,078, a premium of 25.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,052.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 142.60 points or 0.55% to 26,052.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.01% to 11.97.

Infosys, Hindalco Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News