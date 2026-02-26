China benchmark ends marginally lower

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as Nvidia's earnings results quelled fears over massive AI spending and AI-driven disruption.

The AI bellwether posted record Q4 results with total revenue of $68 billion, led by a record data-center quarter of $62 billion, driven by the Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra ramp.

The dollar edged lower in Asian trade, while gold advanced on safe-haven demand and oil prices hovered near seven-month highs as investors waited for any news on the third round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,146.63 due to persistent uncertainty over U.S. trade policy. Traders also looked ahead to the release of February PMI data, due next week for direction.