Nifty November futures trade at premium

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,831.80, a premium of 136.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,694.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 120.60 points or 0.47% to 25,694.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 1.54% to 12.49.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bharat Forge were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.