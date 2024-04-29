Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 35.55% in the March 2024 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 35.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 20418.94 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 35.55% to Rs 2258.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1665.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 20418.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18662.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.33% to Rs 7005.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5063.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 70908.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63239.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20418.9418662.38 9 70908.1463239.98 12 OPM %20.1517.80 -18.2916.79 - PBDT3997.443254.06 23 12639.5210304.24 23 PBT3182.522492.40 28 9494.227416.25 28 NP2258.121665.95 36 7005.005063.96 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UltraTech Cement gains on plan to acquire grinding unit from India Cements

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Ultratech commissions greenfield capacities in Tamil Nadu &amp; Chhattisgarh

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Sunteck Realty, Anupam Rasayan in spotlight

Trent consolidated net profit rises 1201.72% in the March 2024 quarter

CNI Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 73.31% in the March 2024 quarter

HCL Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story