UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 35.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 35.55% to Rs 2258.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1665.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 20418.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18662.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.33% to Rs 7005.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5063.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 70908.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63239.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

