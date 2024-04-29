Australia Market climbs 0.8%

Australia stock market finished session modestly higher on Monday, 29 April 2024, on tracking strong gains in broader global markets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for further cues on its interest rate trajectory. All 11 sectors of ASX200 advanced, with shares in banking, technology, realty, healthcare, and telecommunication services sectors leading rally.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 61.46 points, or 0.81%, to 7,637.38. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 69.22 points, or 0.88%, to 7,906.61.

All 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology was the best performing sector, gaining +1.68%, followed by A-REIT (up 1.6%), telecommunication services (up 1.33%), industrials (up 1.23%), and healthcare (up 1.2%) sectors.

The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were KAROON ENERGY and NEWMONT CORP, down 1.8% and 1.45% respectively. The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were STRIKE ENERGY and BOSS ENERGY, up 10% and 9.13% respectively.

Healthcare stocks advanced, with biotechnology major CSL and Ramsay Health Care gaining 0.6% and 2.02%, respectively.

The 'Big Four' Australian banks experienced stock increases ranging from 0.3% to 0.7%, driven by strong investor interest ahead of upcoming earnings reports.

The IT sector also showed notable growth with a 1.1% rise, echoing the successes of US counterparts like Microsoft and Alphabet.

Mining stocks climbed, buoyed by rising iron ore demand from China, with mining behemoths Rio Tinto and Fortescue adding 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks also moved up as global oil prices spiked due to tensions in the Middle East, with Woodside Energy marking a 0.3% increase.

