Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's market decline on weaker inflation data

China's market decline on weaker inflation data

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks declined on Monday due to lingering worries about U.S. and Chinese growth.

Responding to Friday's weak jobs data, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the U.S. economy remains strong and that recent months of cooler jobs data is a signal of a soft landing, not a recession.

The dollar fluctuated ahead of August inflation data due this week and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on September 17 and September 18.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gold was subdued under $2,500 per ounce mark while oil prices jumped more than 1 percent in Asian trading following last week's brutal sell-off.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets led regional losses as consumer inflation figures came in weaker than forecast.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.06 percent to 2,736.49 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.42 percent to 17,196.96.

Official data showed consumer prices in China were up 0.6 percent on year in August, up from 0.5 percent in July, but shy of forecasts for 0.7 percent.

More From This Section

Pound speculators net long positions at 5-week high

Euro net long speculative positions continue to rise

Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC ink strategic partnership with Malaysia Airlines

Metal shares fall

Sensex climbs 330 pts; European mkt opens higher

Producer prices dropped 1.8 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 0.8 percent drop a month earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC asks protesting doctors to return to work by 5 pm tomorrow

EAM S Jaishankar meets counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200pts, Nifty at 24,900; FMCG up 2%, broader markets down

Louis Vuitton picks Sarah Burton as new designer for its Givenchy brand

Shyam Metalics share gains 3% on 5-yr growth plans in steel, aluminium biz

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story