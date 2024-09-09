China's market decline on weaker inflation data

Asian stocks declined on Monday due to lingering worries about U.S. and Chinese growth.

Responding to Friday's weak jobs data, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the U.S. economy remains strong and that recent months of cooler jobs data is a signal of a soft landing, not a recession.

The dollar fluctuated ahead of August inflation data due this week and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on September 17 and September 18.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gold was subdued under $2,500 per ounce mark while oil prices jumped more than 1 percent in Asian trading following last week's brutal sell-off.