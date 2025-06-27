Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Jio Financial Services advanced 3.57% to Rs 323.55 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has granted a certificate of registration dated 25 June 2025 to Jio BlackRock Broking (JBBPL) to act as a stock broker / clearing member.

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) is a core investment company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The company had reported 1.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 316.11 crore on 18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 493.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

