Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Jio Financial Services advanced 3.57% to Rs 323.55 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has granted a certificate of registration dated 25 June 2025 to Jio BlackRock Broking (JBBPL) to act as a stock broker / clearing member.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) is a core investment company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.