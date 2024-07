Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday while the dollar edged up as Donald Trump's election odds rose and the U.S. Republican presidential candidate said that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for supplying the island with defense equipment.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.45 percent to 2,962.86 as investors awaited the outcome of the ruling Communist Party's third plenum.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 17,739.41 as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its economic outlook this year for China, India and Europe.

