Alok Inds Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 207 cr in Q1

The textile producer's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 206.87 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 226.14 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped 28.88% to Rs 1,006.30 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,414.91 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses declined by 25.95% YoY to Rs 1,218.95 crore in the June quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 500.88 crore (down 50.21% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 116.94 crore (down 4.28% YoY) during the quarter.

Mumbai-based Alok Industries is a textile manufacturing company.

The scrip closed 0.92% lower at Rs 26.97 on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.

The market is closed today on account of Muharram.

