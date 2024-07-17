Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alok Inds Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 207 cr in Q1

Alok Inds Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 207 cr in Q1

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The textile producer's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 206.87 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 226.14 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped 28.88% to Rs 1,006.30 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,414.91 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expenses declined by 25.95% YoY to Rs 1,218.95 crore in the June quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 500.88 crore (down 50.21% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 116.94 crore (down 4.28% YoY) during the quarter.

Mumbai-based Alok Industries is a textile manufacturing company.

The scrip closed 0.92% lower at Rs 26.97 on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.

The market is closed today on account of Muharram.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

27 Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon; appeal for help amid food crisis

Disappointed with K'taka bill that seeks reservation for locals: Nasscom

JSW MG to launch 5 cars in next 12 months: CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba

Thiruvananthapuram Airport witnesses 21% surge in passenger traffic

Google unveils latest AI technologies to support Indian developers

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story