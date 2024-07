The dollar rebounded after a recent streak of losses and gold nudged higher toward record highs while oil extended losses on worries about Chinese demand.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 2,976.30 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.60 percent to 17,727.98 due to concerns over a further escalation in geopolitical conflicts if Donald Trump wins the White House again in November.

