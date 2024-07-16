Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.66%

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.66% at 1126.25 today. The index has slipped 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd added 4.13%, Sunteck Realty Ltd rose 3.61% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 3.04%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 109.00% over last one year compared to the 24.87% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.03% and Nifty FMCG index gained 0.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.11% to close at 24613 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.06% to close at 80716.55 today.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

