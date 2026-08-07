Chinese equity markets ended higher on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.02% to 3,940 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 1.42% to 14,311, as both indices touched their highest levels in three weeks.

Investor sentiment was supported by stronger-than-expected trade data, which highlighted the resilience of China's external sector. Although export and import growth moderated in July, both remained strong, driven by healthy global demand for AI-related technology products. Exports increased 23.9% annually to USD 397.85 billion, while imports rose 27.5% to USD 285.35 billion. As a result, China's trade surplus widened to USD 112.5 billion, compared with USD 97.7 billion a year earlier, exceeding market expectations.