Chinese stocks end marginally lower

While Japanese markets rallied on the back of a weaker yen, Hong Kong shares led losses on concerns that Trump's tariff plans could reignite U.S.-China trade tensions.
Gold prices were down nearly 1 percent in Asian trade on dollar strength while oil prices fell more than 1 percent after industry data showed a jump in U.S. crude stockpiles.
China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 3,383.81 after the head of the People's Bank of China said in a closely watched meeting that the central bank intends to "increase the intensity of counter-cyclical monetary policy."
The meeting of the National People's Congress Standing Committee., which wraps up Friday, is widely expected to approve additional stimulus measures.
