Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks end marginally lower

Chinese stocks end marginally lower

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, while the dollar and bond yields edged up as U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump won two crucial swing states, North Carolina and Georgia, and tightened his hold on key battlegrounds in the race for the White House.

While Japanese markets rallied on the back of a weaker yen, Hong Kong shares led losses on concerns that Trump's tariff plans could reignite U.S.-China trade tensions.

Gold prices were down nearly 1 percent in Asian trade on dollar strength while oil prices fell more than 1 percent after industry data showed a jump in U.S. crude stockpiles.

China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 3,383.81 after the head of the People's Bank of China said in a closely watched meeting that the central bank intends to "increase the intensity of counter-cyclical monetary policy."

The meeting of the National People's Congress Standing Committee., which wraps up Friday, is widely expected to approve additional stimulus measures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump wins US presidency, projects CNN

VW workers at Osnabrueck plant hold out fresh warning of strike over pay

Tech wrap Nov 6: WhatsApp image search, Nothing OS 3.0, Xiaomi HyperOS

Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 10,700 crore equity in FCI in FY25

India expects policy continuity with US regardless of election outcome: CEA

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story