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The Shanghai Composite rose 0.43% to close at 4,075 on Tuesday, while the Shenzhen Component advanced 1.63% to 15,591. Both indexes bounced back from one-month lows, led by strong gains in technology shares.

AI-related companies were among the top performers, with Cambricon Technologies up 5.57%, Hygon Information Technology rising 3.29%, Zhongji Innolight gaining 5.58%, Eoptolink Technology surging 9.53%, and NAURA Technology adding 2.49%. Optimism grew as China pushed to strengthen its role in AI development, while several robotics firms prepared for initial public offerings.

On the global front, uncertainty lingered as conflicting remarks from US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about talks on the Lebanon conflict highlighted ongoing geopolitical risks. The situation, now in its fourth month, continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

Overall, Chinese markets showed resilience, with technology stocks driving the recovery despite broader concerns over global tensions.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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