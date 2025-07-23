Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks stay supported amid positive risk appetite

Chinese stocks stay supported amid positive risk appetite

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
China's Shanghai Composite closed slightly higher at 3,582.30 after media reports stated that the US and China will meet in Stockholm next week to discuss extending their tariff truce. The index is holding around eight-month high. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.62% to 25,538.07, extending gains for a fourth straight session and hitting around three-year high. The risk appetite was firm globally as COMEX Copper futures rallied near record highs above $5.80 per pound.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

