Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 157.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.62% to Rs 943.98 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 157.72% to Rs 49.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.62% to Rs 943.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1159.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

