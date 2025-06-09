Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 11.40 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 35.29% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.94% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 41.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.