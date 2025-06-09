Nomura Fixed Income Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 44.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.76% to Rs 379.02 crore

Net profit of Nomura Fixed Income Securities Pvt rose 44.42% to Rs 89.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.76% to Rs 379.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.57% to Rs 112.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.61% to Rs 1127.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 711.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.