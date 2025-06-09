Muthoot Housing Finance Co standalone net profit rises 85.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.63% to Rs 115.81 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Housing Finance Co rose 85.68% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.63% to Rs 115.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.11% to Rs 42.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 394.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.