Cholamandalam Financial Holdings standalone net profit rises 51.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 51.80% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.47% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

