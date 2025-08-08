Venky's (India) slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 79% YoY

Venky's (India) slipped 1.37% to Rs 1,470.80 after the poultry major posted a sharp drop in June quarter earnings.

The poultry and processed food maker's net profit tumbled 78.94% year-on-year to Rs 15.83 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 75.18 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed 7.15% to Rs 865.83 crore from Rs 808.02 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax shrank 78.42% YoY to Rs 21.77 crore in Q1 FY26, as expenses climbed.

Total expenses rose 19.25% YoY to Rs 855.75 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 553.08 crore, up 15.13% YoY, while employee cost was Rs 63.23 crore, higher by 12.47% YoY.