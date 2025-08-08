Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2025.

PG Electroplast Ltd lost 14.99% to Rs 625.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd tumbled 8.12% to Rs 542.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd crashed 6.27% to Rs 519.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9472 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd corrected 6.12% to Rs 1507.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4366 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd fell 5.68% to Rs 1608. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85740 shares in the past one month.

