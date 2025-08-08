Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
N K Industries Ltd, NIBE Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd and Oswal Agro Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2025.

Best Agrolife Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 453 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19338 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 9.79% to Rs 60.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 228 shares in the past one month.

NIBE Ltd tumbled 9.51% to Rs 1444. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10013 shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd corrected 9.02% to Rs 115.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6260 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd plummeted 8.67% to Rs 77.91. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57970 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

