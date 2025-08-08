Nifty below 24,450; auto shares under pressure

The key equity indices witnessed moderate losses in afternoon trade as investors remained cautious amid concerns over the impact of Trumps tariff decision. Market sentiment turned risk-averse, with participants adopting a risk-off approach. Going forward, investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, FII activity and development on the tariff front.

The Nifty traded below the 24,450 mark. Auto shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 595.48 points or 0.74% to 80,027.78. The Nifty 50 index declined 186.30 points or 0.76% to 24,409.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.49%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,723 shares rose and 2,218 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index fell 1% to 23,570. The index rose 0.25% in the past trading session. Ashok Leyland (down 2.99%), Bharat Forge (down 2.24%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.87%), Tata Motors (down 1.54%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.37%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.21%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.01%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.85%), MRF (down 0.4%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.17%) declined. On the other Bosch (up 0.4%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 0.37%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.19% to 6.378 from the previous close of 6.390. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.7300 compared with its close of 87.5800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.47% to Rs 101,929. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.17% to 98.26. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.07% to 4.253. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 11 cents or 0.17% to $66.43 a barrel.