Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 73.15% to Rs 130.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 1506.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1136.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1506.041136.5415.4212.93218.06133.29181.80100.44130.5275.38

