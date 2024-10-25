Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 25.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 6255.12 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 25.22% to Rs 967.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 772.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 6255.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4622.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6255.124622.58 35 OPM %69.6769.91 -PBDT1367.511100.21 24 PBT1304.881061.70 23 NP967.80772.87 25

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

