Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 25.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 25.22% to Rs 967.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 772.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 6255.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4622.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

