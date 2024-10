Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 62.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.71% to Rs 31.20 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 62.55% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.71% to Rs 31.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.2040.375.198.691.323.271.193.140.882.35

