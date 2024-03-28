Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1156.7, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.67% in last one year as compared to a 31.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.46% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1156.7, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22414.25. The Sensex is at 73914.96, up 1.26%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has risen around 6.2% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20792.4, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1157.35, up 2.36% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 54.67% in last one year as compared to a 31.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.46% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 29.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty scales above 22,350; financial services advance

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; consumer durables rise

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Nifty hits all-time high; consumer durables in demand

Reserve money sees sharp contraction of 1.50% on week

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,071 crore

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

GOCL Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar Index Sees Tepid Moves Ahead Of US PCE Figures

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story