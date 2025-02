Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.13% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.710.7952.1156.960.370.440.140.240.110.20

