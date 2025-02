Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 4.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 108.57 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 4.71% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 108.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 103.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.108.57103.635.635.864.374.092.602.451.781.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News