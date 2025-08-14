Ethos consolidated net profit declines 16.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.74% to Rs 346.32 crore

Net profit of Ethos declined 16.58% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.74% to Rs 346.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.346.32273.2512.9915.7845.1444.9926.1230.6719.0222.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News