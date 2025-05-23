Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 59.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.61% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.031.143.884.09-27.18-5.26-13.4024.940.530.692.383.980.440.582.023.530.220.541.297.42

