Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 59.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.61% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.031.14 -10 3.884.09 -5 OPM %-27.18-5.26 --13.4024.94 - PBDT0.530.69 -23 2.383.98 -40 PBT0.440.58 -24 2.023.53 -43 NP0.220.54 -59 1.297.42 -83

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

