AKI India consolidated net profit declines 77.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 24.02 crore

Net profit of AKI India declined 77.19% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.63% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 80.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

