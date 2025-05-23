Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AKI India consolidated net profit declines 77.19% in the March 2025 quarter

AKI India consolidated net profit declines 77.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 24.02 crore

Net profit of AKI India declined 77.19% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.63% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 80.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.0220.12 19 80.9670.91 14 OPM %-3.413.13 --0.193.30 - PBDT1.771.23 44 4.483.73 20 PBT1.270.71 79 2.671.88 42 NP0.130.57 -77 1.681.37 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit declines 43.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 5.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emerald Leisures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story