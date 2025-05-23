Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 5.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 5.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 2287.83 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 5.81% to Rs 298.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 316.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 2287.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2325.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.23% to Rs 1288.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1260.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 8887.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8653.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2287.832325.13 -2 8887.028653.41 3 OPM %19.2621.43 -21.7122.63 - PBDT551.61570.91 -3 2303.222257.10 2 PBT391.59406.40 -4 1721.981638.49 5 NP298.53316.93 -6 1288.751260.59 2

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

