Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 5.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 2287.83 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 5.81% to Rs 298.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 316.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 2287.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2325.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.23% to Rs 1288.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1260.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 8887.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8653.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
