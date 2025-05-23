Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 298.05 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 10.17% to Rs 30.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 298.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 250.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.52% to Rs 119.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 1079.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 978.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

298.05250.111079.86978.7215.7120.2017.1119.5453.7055.46204.08195.6241.4245.50159.34158.8130.8434.33119.58118.96

