Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 298.05 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 10.17% to Rs 30.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 298.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 250.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.52% to Rs 119.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 1079.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 978.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales298.05250.11 19 1079.86978.72 10 OPM %15.7120.20 -17.1119.54 - PBDT53.7055.46 -3 204.08195.62 4 PBT41.4245.50 -9 159.34158.81 0 NP30.8434.33 -10 119.58118.96 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AKI India consolidated net profit declines 77.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit declines 43.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 5.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story