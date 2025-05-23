Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 383.89 crore

Net loss of Indoco Remedies reported to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 383.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 73.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 98.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.22% to Rs 1641.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1788.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales383.89439.08 -13 1641.291788.22 -8 OPM %-0.2011.13 -6.0513.66 - PBDT-16.7439.48 PL 38.48216.14 -82 PBT-45.5213.25 PL -75.36124.27 PL NP-40.3922.70 PL -73.7498.47 PL

