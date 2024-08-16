Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 248.12% to Rs 35.09 crore

Net loss of Chrome Silicon reported to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 248.12% to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.0910.08 248 OPM %-16.9615.28 -PBDT-4.821.95 PL PBT-6.570.16 PL NP-6.570.16 PL

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

