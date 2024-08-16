Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 248.12% to Rs 35.09 crore

Net loss of Chrome Silicon reported to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 248.12% to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.0910.08-16.9615.28-4.821.95-6.570.16-6.570.16

