CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 78.60 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 78.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.78.6074.614.367.492.360.960.32-0.910.14-1.02

