Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 53.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.60% to Rs 55.41 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 53.30% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 88.60% to Rs 55.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.4129.3817.4226.868.405.797.464.875.583.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News