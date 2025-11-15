Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 377.33% to Rs 26.11 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 171.43% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 377.33% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.115.472.729.140.670.160.260.080.190.07

