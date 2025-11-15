Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 345.34 crore

Net Loss of Rana Sugars reported to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 345.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 385.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.345.34385.57-2.73-2.03-10.42-13.43-19.72-22.52-14.13-14.78

