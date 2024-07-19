CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 8.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1144.12 croreNet profit of CIE Automotive India rose 8.12% to Rs 126.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1144.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1101.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1144.121101.81 4 OPM %16.1416.11 -PBDT204.87188.29 9 PBT169.75155.53 9 NP126.70117.18 8
