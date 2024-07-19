Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 8.12% in the June 2024 quarter

CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 8.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1144.12 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 8.12% to Rs 126.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1144.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1101.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1144.121101.81 4 OPM %16.1416.11 -PBDT204.87188.29 9 PBT169.75155.53 9 NP126.70117.18 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'We will not fail, America on cusp of golden age': Trump in RNC speech

India in early stages of equity cult; budget eyed for populism: Chris Wood

Netflix beats subscriber targets in Q2; remains cautious on ad growth

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty indicates firm start; Infosys, LTTS, SpiceJet in focus

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story