CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 8.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1144.12 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 8.12% to Rs 126.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1144.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1101.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1144.121101.8116.1416.11204.87188.29169.75155.53126.70117.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp