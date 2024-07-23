Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit declines 76.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 468.49 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies declined 76.39% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 468.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 439.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales468.49439.53 7 OPM %10.6014.12 -PBDT55.1265.72 -16 PBT46.8758.61 -20 NP10.5244.56 -76

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

