Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit declines 76.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 468.49 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies declined 76.39% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 468.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 439.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.468.49439.5310.6014.1255.1265.7246.8758.6110.5244.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp