K&R Rail Engineering consolidated net profit declines 37.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 28.92% to Rs 142.23 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 37.40% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.92% to Rs 142.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 200.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales142.23200.10 -29 OPM %3.924.21 -PBDT5.257.86 -33 PBT4.427.04 -37 NP3.185.08 -37

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

