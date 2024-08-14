K&R Rail Engineering consolidated net profit declines 37.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.92% to Rs 142.23 croreNet profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 37.40% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.92% to Rs 142.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 200.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales142.23200.10 -29 OPM %3.924.21 -PBDT5.257.86 -33 PBT4.427.04 -37 NP3.185.08 -37
